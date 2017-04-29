Titans go offense on day 2, drafting Taywan Taylor, Jonnu Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2017 NFL Draft continues to be a surprising one for the Tennessee Titans who went offense with both picks Friday in round three.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson sent picks 83 and 124 to the Patriots for picks 72 and 200.

With the 72nd pick of the draft he took Western Kentucky receiver Taywan Taylor. Taylor amassed amazing numbers for the Hilltoppers last season catching 98 passes for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns.

With the Titans second pick of the third round they took Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith 100th overall.

Smith has been compared to current Titans tight end Delanie Walker. Smith is listed at 6-2, 240 pounds and finished his Panther career with 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The NFL Draft finishes on Saturday with round 4 through 7.