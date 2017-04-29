Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, April 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I’m going to be honest, the St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon is happening today and it is the place to be even if you have no intentions to run! Trust me!

I ran the half marathon last year and what kept me going was everyone encouraging us on the sidelines, with signs and snacks like orange slices that saved my life at the half way point.

Get out there and join those cheerleaders if you can, it means the world to them.

Later today is the Music City Spirits and Cocktail Festival. It’s from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pavillion East in East Nashville.

Tickets start at $25 and that gets you unlimited tastings from our town’s best craft bartenders.