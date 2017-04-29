Nashville Bike Week organizer posts video with new details about event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People across the country spent thousands to attend the 10-day Nashville Bike Week, but certain aspects of the September event have yet to been finalized.

The organizer, Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Leffingwell, posted an update on YouTube Saturday. Click here to watch the full video.

In the clip, he promised that a mass ordinance permit was filed Friday afternoon with the state, and there would be a new event organizer taking over soon.

According to Leffingwell, this person has worked on motorcycle festivals for 25 years. That person is expected to be announced on May 10.

“These people are going to be taking over. I’m stepping down to go handle my legal matters, you know, so I’ve gotta go take care of a couple personal things, and that gives me time to get back, get boots on the ground before the event,” Leffingwell stated in the video.

Nashville Bike Week has not announced where the event will take place.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch cut ties with the organization in February, citing that the event organizers had not met financial commitments.

The state ordered Nashville Bike Week to stop selling tickets to the festival last month. Also, organizers decided not to issue any refunds.

Leffingwell has a lengthy criminal history with multiple convictions for fraud and theft. He also has active arrest warrants for probation violations in Maury and Sumner counties.

Reporter Stephanie Langston spoke to Leffingwell by phone about the Nashville Bike Week event. She’ll have a full report at 10.