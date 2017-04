ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Adams, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon.

According to Smokey Barn News, it happened on Highway 41 near Johnson Springs Road around 1 p.m.

The rider was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight in critical but stable condition.

He may have been traveling with a group before the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.