NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Animal Care and Control is hosting a Shelter Cup at the Ford Ice Center on Saturday.

It’s a chance for people to enjoy hockey and meet some of the shelter animals that are up for adoption.

The adoptable animals will be at the event from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and the hockey games start at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public; however, charitable donations are welcomed.