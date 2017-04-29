Meteorologist Danielle Breezy among runners at half marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are roughly 34,000 people running in the St. Jude Rock and Rock marathon on Saturday, and several of them are WKRN employees!

One of the runners is Chief Meteorologist, Danielle Breezy, who is not only running the half-marathon, but she’s running for a purpose – to raise money for St Jude’s. Danielle signed up to be a St Jude hero, which means leading up to race day, she raised money to support the hospital, their patients and research.

Danielle has always been an athlete and a runner, but she says running for a cause like St Jude’s was an incredible motivator.

“I would say I’ve been a big runner my whole life, I played sports in high school and when I didn’t play sports in college, I had to find something to do,” Danielle said. “Running has been it, running is a great way to stress reduce, a nice way to discover the cities. Running in Nashville has been great, I run around different parts and I see new things every day, so it keeps it interesting. And to run for a purpose is a big thing.”

Danielle is close to her $1,000 goal for St Jude’s.

“Coming to Nashville I wanted to get tied to something and it thought what better than to do St Jude’s, something local, we are raising money to keep it right here in Tennessee,” she said.

Danielle said like many of the other runners, she’s been keeping a close eye on the weather for Saturday.

“I am looking forward to that kind of energy, I feel like this city is as city that comes out supports it’s people and supports local ties. Even if it’s really hot on Saturday it will be worth it.”