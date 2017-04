COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and three others injured in a head-on crash in Columbia Saturday afternoon.

Two vehicles collided at 4:51 p.m. on Campbellsville Pike.

One person died on the scene and three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.