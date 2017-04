NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Madison home early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Forrest Park Road just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 that two men were arguing and one shot the other in both legs before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.