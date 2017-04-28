Wilson County man arrested by TBI in heroin case

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man was arrested Wednesday on a drug-related charge involving heroin.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a months-long arrest resulted in James Burns, of Old Hickory, being taken into custody.

Agents reportedly developed information heroin was being sold out of a home on Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.

On Wednesday, search warrants were executed at two homes—the one on Central Pike and another at East Yorkshire Court in Old Hickory.

The TBI says, at both locations, authorities seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia

Burns faces one count of possession with intent to deliver. He was subsequently booked into the Wilson County jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. A current booking photograph was not available at the time of this release.