VIDEO: Friday severe storms and where they could hit

Thunderstorms that form this afternoon have the ability to turn severe quickly. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Storms will begin to erupt just past noon along the Tennessee River and push towards Erin, Clarksville, Waverly, and Hopkinsville. Later in the afternoon, the bulk of the turbulent weather will shift to I-65 north of Nashville. That means from Portland to Bowling Green. Towards sunset, areas around Tompkinsville, Putnam, Macon, Clay, and Jackson counties will begin to experience the rough weather.

Overall, along and north of I-40 has the best potential for storms, with areas northwest of Nashville under the greatest threat for tornadoes. In addition, wind within the strongest storms could produce 60-70 mph gusts, large hail, and torrential rainfall.

Check out the video above to see where the storms could strike and the timing.