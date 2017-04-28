Stolen mowers, construction supplies recovered from Smyrna home

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after stolen lawn equipment and construction supplies were recovered from his Smyrna home Wednesday.

Smyrna police said two zero-turn mowers stolen from the Smyrna Tractor Supply were found at the home of Jamie Vaughn.

Detectives searched Vaughn’s home and found a power washer, utility trailers and other construction supplies.

Vaughn was charged with theft over $10,000 and additional charges are pending.

