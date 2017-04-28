St. Jude hospital is unlike any other for children with illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Close to 8,000 children and their families come to Memphis every year in their most desperate times for help. However, if you walk through the halls at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, you would never know.

It is a fight that 14-year-old Garrett Dunsford did not ask for, but thanks to his doctors and nurses at St. Jude’s, his battle is a little easier.

“They’ve got video games and cafeteria and if you want to go for a walk, you can go for a walk, if you want to play basketball, you play basketball,” he said.

Garrett and his family came to Memphis seven years ago after doctors in Florida found a tumor.

“He was diagnosed at age five with a pilocytic astrocytoma and had brain surgery. About 18 months ago, they started changing and growing.”

His mother, Jennifer, told News 2 that for the last six weeks the hospital has been a temporary home.

Ask almost anyone. St. Jude is unlike any other hospital. From the bright walls to the special activities, families can escape why they are there in the first place and they do not pay for anything.

“You don’t also have to worry about the bills that are going to start coming in, where you are going to stay while you are there getting treated,” said Jennifer Dunsford.

Away from campus, the hospital has different places where families stay while their child is being treated.

“We are down here for six weeks; today he will have radiation treatment number 18 out of 30.”

On top of that, Garrett’s doctors are using a one of a kind machine to try to beat his brain tumors for good.

“There’s a really high possibility that the tumors are going to be zapped and never come back,” said Jennifer.

His mom tells me a diagnosis like this changes your family’s life but she is thankful for everything Danny Thomas did and is doing today.

“We have two fabulous, wonderful nurses – Penny and Cookie – that are just bright spots in our day and we just, we love St. Jude.”

The family is planning a golf tournament in Gallatin next year with hopes to give back to St. Jude and the hospital for everything they have been able to do for them.