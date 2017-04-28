St. Jude Heroes prepare for marathon and half-marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keeping the marathon tradition alive, many runners spent Friday night carb-loading to prepare for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville full and half marathon.

St. Jude Heroes, who are running the race and raising money for St. Jude, gathered Friday at the Music City Center for a dinner in their honor.

Jen Pitts and Katie Choma are raising money on behalf of Team Big 98.

Pitts and Choma alone have raised nearly $5,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“I’m running the race for the challenge, but I’m also doing it to support these kids who have it way worse than any of us do,” said Choma.

“A few hours of soreness, aches, hills, sweat, whatever, is nothing. Absolutely nothing compared to what these kids that we’re fighting for deal with,” Pitts said.

More than 30,000 runners will lace up for the race Saturday.