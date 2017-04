RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert was issued for an 86-year-old man in Murfreesboro Friday night.

Christopher Ferrick was last seen on Florence Road around 11 am. He was driving a silver 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.