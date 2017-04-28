Shelbyville police searching for rape suspect

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a rape suspect who failed to appear in court for his trial in Shelbyville.

Shelbyville police reported Alfonzo Domingo Sebastian was previously arrested for aggravated statutory rape.

He was released on bond on the condition he return to circuit court for his trial.

Sebastian failed to appear and police believe he is now hiding to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shelbyville police at 931-684-5811 or CrimeStoppers at 931-685-4300.