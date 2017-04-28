Police warn of Felony Lane Gang amid rash of car break-ins

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – From Hendersonville to Mt. Juliet, a rash of car break-ins has police warning about Felony Lane Gang crews.

Five cars at five different businesses were hit in Hendersonville earlier this week.

Police believe the suspects are travelers similar to the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized group that travels the U.S. breaking into cars.

“It’s a big issue. It’s year round,” Detective David Harrell told News 2, adding that the “gang” has been around for years.

“We think one of the reasons Hendersonville and other areas immediately around Nashville are targeted is because they are close to the interstate.”

He says the thieves target popular shopping centers and restaurants.

“Typically they target women and their purses or backpacks, personal bags of individuals,” he explained.

The group typically conducts surveillance then moves in, smashing a window and stealing the items left behind.

“What they are looking for are checks and ID’s and what they’ll do is they’ll take and they will write a set of checks from one victim to another victims’ ID at different banks in that city and then surrounding cities.

Police tell us that the group got their name by using the lane furthest from the bank, known as “felony lane,” for their illegal transactions. They tell us that’s where most bank felonies are committed as it is the furthest from the teller and likely from surveillance video as well.

They say in most cases, group leaders recruit drug addicts, prostitutes, and transients and they often rent cars or change license plates.

Detective Harrell says the suspects also often wear wigs to look more like the identification they are using.

He says the groups look like they are coming out of south Florida.

“These people are traveling from state to state so they follow the interstates, because that’s the fastest method to travel between cities.”

Hendersonville police don’t believe the latest rash of burglaries was committed by the “gang,” as they didn’t steal checks.