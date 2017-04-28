Police: Driver attacked Spring Hill officer during traffic stop

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of attacking a Spring Hill officer in a busy parking lot Thursday night.

During the fight, the officer’s gun reportedly discharged and a bullet shot through a business’ front window.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at The Crossings of Spring Hill, a very popular and busy shopping center.

That’s where investigators say Officer Curtis Floyd, a husband and father, made a traffic stop on 33-year-old Brandon McMahan who was suspected of reckless driving.

A citizen following behind a silver Nissan SUV like McMahan’s called police initiating the sequence of events.

Officer Floyd was close to the call and responded, pulling over McMahan. They stopped in front of a mattress store and GNC.

The officer quickly radioed dispatch for help, saying the suspect was being aggressive and hostile.

With fellow officers responding, dispatch tried repeatedly to communicate with the 7-year veteran who had gone radio silent.

It’s during this radio silence that investigators say the 6 foot 2 inches tall, 185 pound McMahan exited his SUV and attacked the officer:

“The officer was on his back on the ground, the suspect over him. They were striking each other,” explained Detective Mike Foster with the Spring Hill police.

During the struggle, investigators say there was a life or death battle for the officer’s weapon.

“At one point the officer’s gun was released from his holster, and the trigger was pressed and the gun fired one round,” said Detective Foster.

The officer’s gun discharged, ricocheting off the parking lot and ripping through the store front window of GNC.

A clerk who was inside the business at the time told news 2 she heard glass breaking.

It was unclear what happened until she stepped outside and saw the broken glass and commotion.

After the gunfire, investigators say the officer was able to get on top of the suspect and keep him down.

But it was obvious to all that the officer was hurt and needed help.

That’s when off duty Williamson County Deputy Nathan smith arrived and rendered aid to the injured police officer.

Officials say he helped subdue McMahan and cuffed him.

“The officer had been in a fight for his life, tired, must have been a welcome sight for that deputy to show up and officer assistance,” stated Foster.

Investigators say it is not clear why McMahan allegedly attacked Officer Floyd.

He does have a 2014 conviction out of Metro for aggravated assault, where court documents say he brutally beat a woman breaking her nose and causing facial fractures.

McMahan now faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest

He remains in jail on a $60,000 bond.

The officer suffered a dislocated shoulder, a possible broken nose, and facial lacerations.

He’s out of the hospital and will return to duty after his wounds heal.