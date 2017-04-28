Murfreesboro parents worry about man peeping into homes, exposing himself

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents in a Murfreesboro neighborhood are concerned their kids say they saw a man peeping through windows and exposing himself.

It has now gotten the attention of police, and parents want the man off the streets before something worse happens.

“He could very easily grab up one of these kids and take off with them and do things with them,” a concerned mother, who didn’t want to be identified, told News 2.

Parents became concerned when several children ran home and reported seeing a man peeking through windows on Palm Court.

“Because there are young kids around here, most of us have daughters, you are peeking into windows where little kids are,” the mother said.

And it gets worse.

“He’s been out here showing body parts to kids,” the concerned parent said. ”The kids have actually came to the parents saying this is disturbing. So, with that being said, really something needs to be done before something bad happens.”

According to the incident report, several students took video of the man walking between houses as they got off the bus from school.

They have since turned the video over to police.

“Some of the kids recorded it because they didn’t believe the parents would believe what they saw,” the mother said.

“The officer was able to look at several of the videos and speak to the juveniles and the complaint in this case and did confirm it appears someone was in fact peeping in people’s windows,” said Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans.

Police are investigating, trying to figure out the man’s motives.

“People have many different motives for going up looking into someone’s house, but none of those motives are acceptable and we’re going to do what we can to find out who this is and keep him from doing it again in the future,” explained Evans

Police just want this man off the streets.

“Anytime you involve juveniles, whether he’s looking in the house motivated by a sexual interest or whether that be potentially planning a kidnapping, you just never know,” Evans told News 2. “We are doing everything we can to identify this person, and if we catch him in the act, hold him accountable.”

Police have beefed up patrol in the area, hoping to catch the man in the act.