Mother of murder victim speaks out about teen violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A court date looms for two teenagers charged in the murder of two other teens in Nashville. The suspects, Anthony Sinor and Mitchell Mann, could be tried as adults.

Now a victim’s mother speaks with News 2, hoping to spread awareness and shed light on teen crime.

Eduardo Trejo was only 16-years-old, spending many summers on a basketball court near his home on Piccadilly Row.

Those courts are now a source of heartache for his mother, Diana Trejo Mendoza.

“Every time I pass by the basketball courts, he was always playing there,” she explained. “We would always tell him he was good looking, a good looking kid.”

A good looking kid that got caught in the wrong crowd Diana says.

On Jan. 14, police say Eduardo was lured to a home just down the road by Sinor and Mann.

Both suspects, also 16, were believed to be his friends.

“I would tell him, ‘No these are not your friends,’” said Mendoza. “He never understood they were not his friends, but as a mother you feel it.”

Police say Eduardo was targeted because he allegedly burgled the suspect’s home.

Eduardo and 15-year-old Jonathan Martinez were shot and found dead by authorities on the back porch.

“I thought I was gonna go crazy in that moment, because the moment [police] said it, I already knew,” said Mendoza. “Because when I saw the officer, and I saw his face, I felt it.”

It’s a pain she’s felt every day since.

In the months that followed, when not working, Diana spends her time scrapbooking.

Several pages are now filled with her only son, but a stack of pictures remain that need to be sorted.

“We’re trying to preserve his memory here,” said Mendoza.

She hopes her son’s story can serve as inspiration for the youth in the area, and will send the message that teen crime is plaguing Nashville and the nation.

Sinor and Mann now await their day in court.

A transfer hearing for the two has been set for June.