Metro Animal Control waives adoption fees this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees this weekend.

The adoption special, dubbed “The Paw-ty” begins on Saturday and will continue Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Potential adopters will need to meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For this weekend event only, the shelter will be open noon to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever homes.

Click here for more information.