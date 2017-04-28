Mayor says water restored to Erin residents; Boil order still in effect

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a week after a boil order was put in effect, all Erin residents now have water, according to the mayor.

The City of Erin has been under a boil order since last Saturday after a mudslide damaged a water line.

The mayor said Friday water has been restored to residents, but water pressure is low and the boil order still remains in effect.

The city hopes to life the boil order by Saturday.

Emergency responders are also taking precautions in the event of a fire.

“We’re prepared to respond to any situation in the county,” EMA Director David Hardin said. “The City of Erin was able to bring in a tanker with 3,500 gallons of water on it. It’s supplemental, but if need be, we can use it for firefighting purposes.”

School was cancelled all week due to the water issue.