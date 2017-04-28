Legislation could require cameras on stop arms of school buses

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Proposed legislation could require school buses to have cameras mounted on their stop arms.

Bus drivers say it’s not if, but when a child will get hurt because of drivers who ignore that stop arm.

Right now, if a police officer doesn’t see it happen, there is nothing they can do.

Robertson County Transportation Director Joshua Hinerman has way too many close calls to count but one he remembers vividly.

“I was driving down the road and had the stop sign out and here comes a motorist. The child had stopped to look up at me for the signal because that’s what he is trained to do. The car just keeps coming. I’m blowing the horn and the kid looked up at me but had they not looked up at me that car would have ran them over,” recalled Hinerman.

Hinerman thinks legislation is a step in the right direction but it would work a lot like those unpopular red light cameras.

Violators would receive a citation from a third party company and there would be no prosecution or penalty to your driver’s license.

Hinerman believes this bill needs sharper teeth. For example, in Georgia it is a serious misdemeanor offense if a school bus camera catches you driving passed a stop arm.

Something to remember, if the road does not have a physical barrier, everyone has to stop. If there’s something like a concrete barrier or ditch then oncoming traffic would not have to stop.