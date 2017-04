MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work detail Thursday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Trapani was working at the Marshall County Recycle Center on Higgs Road when he was last seen around 12:15 p.m.

Trapani was wearing an orange shirt, denim pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

There are active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122.