East Nashville train crossing draws complaints, ire from drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville train crossing has damaged cars and infuriated drivers. So News 2 asked if CSX planned to fix that crossing and any others in Nashville.

The crossing in question is on McGavock Pike at Bronte Avenue.

“Cars are having a lot of trouble going over this,” said Councilman Anthony Davis. “If they don’t know it’s really messed up, drivers go way too fast and it could damage their car.”

But he says his hands are tied. The crossing is CSX property and the city can’t smooth it out themselves.

“In their right-of-way situations, you count on CSX to get this stuff done for you,” Davis told News 2. “We can’t just go out as the city, as Public Works, and fix all this stuff.”

What’s more, Davis says he hasn’t had any luck with CSX.

“I’ve gotten an inordinate number of complaints about this intersection,” said Councilman Davis. “And just haven’t been able to get results, especially when contacting CSX.”

So News 2 reached out to CSX, who said in an email last Thursday:

“CSX is aware of concerns about the grade crossing at McGavock Pike and we are developing a plan with the City of Nashville to make further improvements to the crossing.”

Public Works says one week later, on April 27, CSX pulled a permit to smooth out the crossing. Work should start Tuesday.

CSX and Public Works also plan to add striping, signage, and do sidewalk work at the intersection.

As for work on other intersections, CSX spokesperson Laura Phelps said in an email, “We don’t have any plans for work on crossings in the Nashville area that are ready to share publicly at this time. Once plans are made, we will publicize them in advance to help minimize the impact on the public when the work takes place.”

