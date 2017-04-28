Drugs, cars, guns and cash: Nashville police make major bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville police have made a drug bust in what they call a large scale distribution of cocaine and heroin.

Four men were arrested after a six-month investigation, and charges against at least one other person are anticipated. See photos below this story.

According to police, their investigation revealed Moctezuma Quezadaparre, 32, of Pleasant Hill Road, was supplying large amounts of cocaine and heroin to Andrew Wade, 31, of Aspen Drive, and Earl Covington, 29, of Willow Branch Drive.

Wade is accused of them selling “significant quantities” of cocaine and heroin to Herman Blacksmith, 38, of Morganmeade Drive, who is accused of distributing smaller amounts to street level traffickers.

In total, Metro authorities seized 4.4 pounds of cocaine, six ounces of heroin, 5 pistols, 10 vehicles,a nd over $300,00 in cash.

Quezadaparre is jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond. Wade is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Covington is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. Blacksmith’s bond is set at $100,000.

