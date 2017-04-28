Convicted sex offender accused of soliciting minor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted sex offender in Lawrence County was arrested on Friday for allegedly soliciting a minor for sexual acts.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Saint Joseph Police Department conducted a search warrant at the Main Street home of Matthew Haislip, 34.

He was taken into custody and is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Lawrence County Detention Center.

Haislip was charged with solicitation of a minor and will face additional charges for rule violations of the sex offender registry.

He was previously charged with sex crimes in Wisconsin and Alabama.