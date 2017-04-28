Company recalls dog food that may contain euthanasia drug

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Party Animal has recalled cans of their dog food because it had tested positive for pentobarbital.

In a statement released to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Party Animal said a retailer in Texas notified them that a customer had presented samples of their 13-ounce-can of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food and 13-ounce can of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food to a testing lab and the results had tested positive for pentobarbital.

Pentobarbital is a drug that is routinely used by veterinarians for euthanasia of dogs, cats and horses.

The post on the FDA’s website said the beef and turkey variety can be identified by product number 0136E15204 04 with a best by date of July 2019, and the chicken and beef variety is labeled with a 0134E15237 13 product number and has a best by date of August 2019. The products are sold in 13-ounce cans and were distributed nationwide.

“Party Animal wishes to emphasize that we have submitted many recent lots of our beef flavors for testing and all have tested negative for any pentobarbital,” the company said on the FDA website. “We have also had extensive discussions with our manufacturer regarding the potential cause of the reported contamination of the 2015 lots, and we will continue with such discussions even as we await testing results for the 2015 lots. In order to ensure adherence to our commitment to the safety of pets, we are also actively re-examining our manufacturing processes.”

Consumers are asked to contact 323-207-4100 for questions.