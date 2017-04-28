Clarksville police think bounty hunters committed a crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Clarksville police say investigators believe bounty hunters shot two men on Sunday in a reckless and dangerous incident that began in a Walmart parking lot, fatally wounding one of them, and that neither was the person they were trying to serve with a warrant.

Police spokesman Jim Knoll said the department is going to ask the Montgomery County grand jury on Monday to bring charges related to the incident.

Department officials are giving few details about the incident before the case goes to the grand jury. But the family of a man who was killed says this is a case of mistaken identity, where out-of-control bounty hunters gunned down an innocent man in a very public way.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jalen Johnson.