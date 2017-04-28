Blues beat Predators 3-2 to even series at 1-1

ST. LOUIS (WKRN) – The Blues rallied for two third period goals and a 3-2 victory over the Predators Friday in St. Louis.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game winner for St. Louis beating Pekka Rinne with just under four minutes left in the game.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the first period when James Neal banged in a rebound off a Ryan Ellis slapshot.

The Blues tied it up 1-1 in the second period on a power play goal from Tarasenko.

The power play was a big difference in this game. The Blues spent 11 minutes with a man advantage, and the Predators did not have single power play.

Ellis pointed to a lack of discipline in the loss.

“I though they played a much tighter game, kudos to them. They played a good game, too. Like you said, it’s disappointing to be up halfway through the third there, but you have to stay out of the box.”

Ellis gave the Preds a 2-1 lead in the third period when he stole the puck at the blue line and blasted it past Jake Allen for his second goal of the post season.

Jori Lehtera tied it up just four minutes later for St. Louis.

With the win, the Blues tie the series at 1-1 and with games 3 and 4 slated for Nashville.