Blue Angels ‘swap paint’ during beach Pensacola flyover

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Two Blue Angels jets made brief contact while flying over Pensacola Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to The Navy Times.

Blue Angels Spokesman Lt. Joe Hontz reportedly called it “a very brief and minor contact between the aircraft.” He explained the jets were flying in the Blue Angel Delta Formation when the pilots “encountered unexpected wake turbulence.”

On Wednesday, the Angels conducted a flyover with the USAF Thunderbirds.

The Navy Times say both aircraft are back in service after going through some minor maintenance following the “paint-swap” incident. The pilots involved in are also back on the job.

Last summer, the elite flight team had their first crash in nearly 10 years when Blue Angels pilot Captain Jeff Kuss went down in Smyrna, Tennessee. Click here to read about Captain Kuss.