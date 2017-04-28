8 charged after drug bust at squalid Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight people were arrested Tuesday in a drug bust at a Murfreesboro home authorities said was not fit for human habitation.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of Fall Creek Drive, where the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it was responding to a 911 call of a heroin overdose.

One person was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital while eight people inside the home were charged with multiple counts of drug possession. Seven of the eight were additionally charged with maintaining a home for the purpose of selling narcotics. Detectives recovered heroine, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana during a search of the home.

Mary Jones, 60, her daughter, Hannah Jones, 21, Igor Fedorchuk, Richard Cole, 54, Stephanie Vickers, 25, Jesse Martin, 25, and Elizabeth Herren, 24, and Shakendray Holder, 21, were all charged with possessing illegal drugs.

Squalid living conditions inside the home prompted detectives to notify the Rutherford County Building Codes, who posted a warning on the door staying no one can enter the unsafe house due to “substandard living conditions” with no water, electricity and smoke detectors. The notice stated the residence was “not fit for human habitation.”

The electricity was reportedly turned off to the home on Feb. 21. The home had no running water and human waste was overflowing in the toilets and bathrooms.

Officers have responded to home 84 times since 2010 and twice this year for possible heroin overdoses.

All of the residents were told not to re-enter the home though once released on bond, Fedorchuk returned to the residence and kicken in the door. He faces additional charges of aggravated burglary and theft.

Hearings for the suspects are scheduled for May 3.

8 arrested in Murfreesboro drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stephanie Vickers (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Mary Jones (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Jesse Martin (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Shakendray Holder (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Elizabeth Herren (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Hannah Jones (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Igor Fedorchuk (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Richard Cole (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)