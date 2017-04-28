66-year-old Nashville man handcuffed, injured during home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 66-year-old man was handcuffed during a home invasion and robbery Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Second Avenue South.

According to police spokesman Don Aaron, the victim was found on a sidewalk and had a broken nose and other injuries.

The man said the two suspects took money and marijuana from a safe inside the home.

A motive was not immediately known and the man said he did not know his attackers.

The suspects are described as two black men, both were wearing all black and are around 5 feet 10 inches tall with long dreadlocks. They are each believed to be in their 30s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.