COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in Maury County.

The crash occurred in the 4400 block of Campbellsville Pike around 4:30 a.m.

The Maury County Fire Department reported it responded to the single-vehicle crash and found one person fatally injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No additional information was released.