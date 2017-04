CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in the parking lot of an East Tennessee Walmart.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. at the business on Tanner Lane in Clinton, Tennessee, in Anderson County.

Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarborough says the victim has died and the suspect is in custody. Neither of their identities has been released.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

