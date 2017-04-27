Police: Woman’s report of attempted Hendersonville assault is false

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville woman who claimed a man broke into her apartment Monday and attempted to assault her now faces charges after police determined the incident was unfounded.

Chasity Perry initially claimed a man used a ruse to get inside her home and tried to undress her before she was able to escape.

Just hours before being arrested Wednesday, she told News 2 she feared for her life the minute he opened the door.

“He pushed me down on the ground. When he pushed me down he immediately got on top of me and had his left knee in my groin area and had his other leg over my right leg. I started pleading with him, I’m like, ‘Please don’t hurt me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

She continued, “The whole time he was on top of me, I was praying like crazy. I feel like God watched over me. It could have been a lot worse. All I want is him caught and brought to justice.”

Perry gave police a description of the man and authorities released a sketch of the possible suspect.

But during the course of the investigation, the Hendersonville Police Department determined the incident was unfounded.

“The Hendersonville Police Department wants to assure those who live in the area of 100 Spade Leaf that there was no assault and the person that was depicted in the artist rendering is not committing random assaults,” the department said in a press release.

Perry, 36, is charged with false reporting. Her bond has yet to be set at this time.