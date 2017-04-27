Will severe weather come back or not?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – That is the very question that will keep us stormtrackers on our toes the next few days. There are several threats through Sunday night, and it’s a close call.

Our first round could come Friday afternoon as a strong storm system out of Oklahoma moves along the Mississippi River.

A warm front passes Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky pumping in an abundance of heat and humidity. This will add fuel to the fire.

However, notice how the front lines up, well to our northwest. Along the front and close to the center of low pressure is where a majority of the action will take place. Don’t let your guard down quite yet, because several isolated storms could pop up here Friday afternoon.

On this image, the storms look harmless, but looks can be deceiving. There is so much energy in the atmosphere that any storm has the potential to turn severe quickly. That means the threat for strong wind, large hail and an isolated tornado is possible. There is also the potential that this may not materialize. Just in case, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Nashville under a “slight” risk for severe weather, with areas closer to the river in an “enhanced” (higher) risk.

Once the storms out west weaken, they will push in and generate light rain closer to the I-65 corridor and this will not be severe.

The timing may not be the best for the beginning of the marathon, but most of the race will be dry. Keep in mind, conditions will be very warm and humid. Racers, stay hydrated and as cool as possible.

Beyond this, another round of strong storms could roll in late Sunday night to early Monday morning.