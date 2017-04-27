Titans select cornerback Adoree Jackson 18th overall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans went defense with the 18th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night, selecting Southern California cornerback Adoree Jackson.

Known for electric speed, the 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pound Jackson finished his career with six interceptions for the Trojans, including five last season.

“He’s played a lot of football. He’s played outside corner, he’s played inside corner, he’s returned kicks, he’s returned punts, very good athlete, good instincts as a corner, really good ball skills as a corner. We’re excited about him,” stated Titans General Manager Jon Robinson.

Jackson is the final piece in a revamped Titans secondary.

The team let go of both of last year’s starters Perrish Cox and Jason McCourty.

They added Logan Ryan from the Patriots to start at one corner and now Adoree Jackson from Southern Cal.

Jackson is a duel threat for Tennessee. He was also a prolific return man for the Trojans, returning four kicks for TDs in three seasons and four punts for TDs in those same three seasons.