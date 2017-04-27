Titans expected to trade in 1st round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans General Manager Jon Robinson had a tremendous draft in his first season with the Titans in 2017.

Robinson traded away the first overall pick to the Rams for the 15th and then traded back up with Cleveland to No. 8 where he landed offensive tackle Jack Conklin who went on to earn All Pro honors.

That trade with the Rams last year also landed him the fifth pick in the 2017 draft Thursday night, and once again he is not expected to sit and pick.

At the NFL Combine, Robinson proclaimed the Titans are “open for business” once again and numerous reports have indicated he is fielding offers.

On Tuesday, Robinson already admitted his phone was ringing, saying, “Yeah, we’ve had a few, had a few calls. I think there are some that are just, just investigative, just trying to see if anything is going on around us and then a little more serious in nature.”

Last year, he traded away No. 1 weeks before the draft, but he said at the Combine if a trade happens this year it probably comes when the Titans are on the clock and that narrative did not change Tuesday.

“They’ve got to wait for four players unless they’ve got those four spots pegged. It will manifest itself closer to draft night,” he said.

Most speculation for a trade centers around the Cleveland Browns who own the first and 12th picks. The Browns also own two picks in the second round, while the Titans do not have one but would like to get one.

One of the Browns’ second picks came from the Titans last year in the trade that saw them move up to No. 8. Robinson has made it known he would like to get into round two but stopped short of calling it a priority.

Possible targets for Tennessee in round include Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis, Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, Clemson receiver Mike Williams and Alabama tight end OJ Howard.

This is regarded as one of the deepest drafts ever at the cornerback position, so while the Titans are expected to add at least one the popular sentiment is they can find a starter still in rounds two and three.

One thing is certain. Robinson is not trying to win a popularity contest no matter what he does Thursday night.

“You know, there’s a lot that goes in to the decision making, um, about the player. We’re not so concerned about who’s got who ranked here,” he said.