Symposium focuses on tackling Nashville’s opioid crisis head-on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special symposium was held in Nashville Thursday in an effort to tackle the opioid crisis head-on.

Meharry Medical College hosted the event, which focused on education, prevention and treatment, and featured medical professionals and community leaders.

Dr. Llodya Williamson with the Mental Health Center spoke about some of the resources available to Nashvillians struggling with opioid addiction and said it starts with understanding.

She said what happens to the brain of an addict is there is a shift and it starts putting addiction over everything else, including, food, relationships and work.

“We want to provide the medical community, physicians as well as those in the community, students and people who have family members who have been in recovery, more information about what led up to the opioid crisis,” she said.

Dr. Williamson said they have programs in place to help those struggling with opioid addictions.

