Spring Hill police officer assaulted at shopping center

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill police officer was assaulted at a shopping center Thursday night.

It happened outside of the GNC store in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, the officer discharged his weapon during the altercation but the suspect was not hit.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

No details were immediately released about his condition or the suspect.

