Robbed at gunpoint, stuffed into trunk man describes daring escape from armed teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robbed at gunpoint and stuffed into the trunk of his own car, a Nashville man is speaking out describing his daring escape from armed teenagers.

Robert Lindquist had just arrived to his home on Hickory Club Drive earlier this month when it happened.

“Pulled into my parking spot in front of my apartment,” he said. “[A] gentleman approached me from the passenger side of the vehicle [and] said, ‘Hey, man do you know what time it is?’”

After glancing down at his watch, Robert looked up to find 18-year-old Dashawn Lytle, armed with a gun.

“He said something to the effect of, ‘My name’s Two Ton, or Two Tone or something, and I may be the EXPLETIVE that kills you tonight,’” recalled Lindquist. “He hit me in the side of the head with the pistol, and then said, ‘You’re coming with us.’”

Soon, there were three teens in his Nissan Sentra, and Lindquist was stuffed in the trunk.

Lindquist told News 2 he knew he needed to act fast. Knowing the layout of his block, he waited for the car to come to a stop before pulling the trunk release latch and rolling to safety.

“Thankfully when I fell out of the trunk, they took off. I ran to my apartment and called 911,” he said.

His Nissan Sentra was pursued by police hours later.

Following a brief chase, the car crashed on Interstate 40, near Hermitage Avenue.

Lytle and a 16-year-old girl were taken into custody.

“This 18-year-old kid, his life is practically over,” said Lindquist. “It kills me; I remember what it was like when I was 18. I knew some people who got into trouble, but nothing like this.”

His car is now collateral damage, along with a number of personal electronics.

Lindquist added he has since traded the totaled Nissan for a stick shift Kia Soul.

“It doesn’t have a trunk, and it’s a six speed,” Lindquist said. “I know kids these days don’t know how to drive them.”

Lytle faces several charges, including attempted aggravated kidnaping. The 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

The third suspect has not been identified.

