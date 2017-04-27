Predators’ Fiala fractures femur, undergoes surgery in St. Louis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala has suffered a fracture to his left femur.

Fiala went down in the second period during Game 1 of Round 2 against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night.

He was hit as he charged the net and went awkwardly into the boards before hitting the ground. He was swarmed by doctors who ultimately swept him away to a nearby hospital.

The team said Friday morning he underwent surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is now resting comfortably.

“He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville,” Predators officials said in a press release.

Fiala’s expected recovery time wasn’t immediately known.