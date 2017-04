CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A child riding a bike was hit by a truck in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarksville Now, it happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Sharpie Drive.

The child was conscious and breathing at the scene, but a LifeFlight helicopter was called as a precaution.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly a juvenile.

No other details were immediately released.

