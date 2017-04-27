Pharmacy robberies in Brentwood, Mount Pleasant happen hours apart

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives in two counties are investigating two pharmacy robberies hours that occurred hours apart.

The first one took place Wednesday at a Brentwood Walgreens.

A few hours later, a bandit walked into the Rite Aid in Mount Pleasant and robbed the pharmacist of pills there.

Are the crimes connected? There are many similarities and the common theme is opioids.

In both cases, the bandit handed the pharmacist a note claiming he had a gun to get the pills, but never displayed a weapon.

During the second robbery, police say a heavyset man with a beard walked into the Rite Aid and demanded oxycodone.

Once he got the pills, he left.

“There was no weapon displayed. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have a weapon on him at the time,” explained Detective Terry Chandler with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A frightened employee inside the pharmacy made the following call for help:

911: Is everything ok? Somebody robbed you? Did they have a weapon?

Employee: He acted like he had one in his jacket, and he had something in his pocket with his hand like he had a gun.

A few hours earlier, a Walgreens in Brentwood was targeted by a masked man.

He also used a note indicating he had a gun that he never showed.

911: Hello, this is 911. Do you have an emergency?

Caller: Yes, I am calling from Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Brentwood. Just robbed.

911: Can you give me a description?

Caller: I’m sorry he has a mask on.

911: So, he passed you a note he had a gun?

Caller: Yes, ‘I have a gun.’ It was written on a napkin in Sharpie pen saying that, ‘I have a gun give me oxymorphone.’

While the crimes are similar, neither agency is willing to say the robberies are connected, though detectives are talking.

“It could have turned out a whole lot worse than what it was,” said Detective Chandler. “Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

Both thieves are described as white men wearing gray sweatshirts.

Unfortunately, the suspect fled on foot in both cases and no vehicle was seen.

If you have any information in either crime, call Brentwood police at 615- 371-0160 or Mount Pleasant Police Department at 931- 379-3201.