Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Calypso Café on Charlotte Avenue near 33rd Avenue scored 95.
- Firehouse Subs on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 95.
- Church’s Chicken on Jefferson Street near Eighth Avenue scored 96
- J. Alexanders on White Bridge Road scored 98.
A reinspection of New Lucky Buffet at Golden Coast on West End Avenue scored a 94. Inspectors previously noted improper storage temperature of raw shrimp, chicken and steak. An employee was reportedly seen rinsing off a cutting board in the hand sink and a container of MSG was incorrectly labeled as rice sauce.
Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.