Nashville mother wants justice as daughter is bullied at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville mother says her daughter has been bullied at school for several months, and now she’s demanding justice.

She decided to take her concerns public after another incident recently escalated at school

Ada Phelps sent News 2 a trail of emails between her and school leaders discussing the bullying her 11-year-old daughter was going through.

She says is started in November of last year with a threatening letter from a classmate.

“She said, ‘If you tell this, you will die. You will find yourself in a puddle of blood,’” explained Phelps.

The concerned mother contacted the school, and Metro police confirmed the family filed a police report.

Phelps told News 2 that, at that time, she felt good about how the school handled the situation.

She said they put a safety plan in place and her daughter was assigned a class member to talk to if she ever felt bullied.

“She has a journal that she can write in, and that has worked so far, and they separated the children in terms of classroom setting,” said Phelps.

Last week, the students were accidently put in the same class during testing, and the situation flared up again.

“My daughter indicated that toward the end of class she saw the student break the lead on her pencil, re-sharpen it and, as they exited the room, she jabbed her in the right hand. The first opportunity she had to act upon the threat, she did it,” said Phelps.

The family told News 2 initially they didn’t want to speak publically about what was happening to their daughter because they were concerned she would experience even more backlash.

Now, they want other people to know what’s going on because they fear the situation has reached a new level.

Phelps took a cell phone image of the pencil scratch and showed it to News 2. She says she knows it doesn’t look like much, but her daughter is now dealing with deep emotional wounds from being bullied.

The family told News 2 they plan to go through counseling and are pulling their daughter out of the school.

We reached out to Metro Schools and will let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back.

Metro police confirmed that the family filed a police report on this most recent incident as well.