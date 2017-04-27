Nashville mayor commits to light rail, pushes transit vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has committed to a starting a light rail project in hopes of clearing some congestion in the growing city.

In her State of Metro speech, Barry identified Gallatin Pike for light rail trains. The stretch heads from downtown through East Nashville into the Rivergate area. Details are not finalized.

She said that area is one of five identified for high-capacity transit projects.

Barry also made a pitch to hold a 2018 proposed referendum on transit money.

The vote would be allowed under Gov. Bill Haslam’s wide-spanning transportation plan, which passed the General Assembly and now only needs his signature.

The governor’s proposal would let cities hold public referendums on adding dedicated tax surcharges for transit projects.