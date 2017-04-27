MTSU men’s basketball team honored for outstanding season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Middle Tennessee State University men’s basketball team were honored for their outstanding season at the Capitol Thursday morning.

Sporting blue polos, the team, along with Coach Kermit Davis was called to the front of the senate chambers where they received a standing ovation and a plaque.

The team also made a stop by the governor’s office.

“Well, I just think that all the experience you take from it, basketball gives all our guys an unbelievable opportunity to travel a lot of places, and obviously to be honored at the highest level at our state, which means a lot to our program,” Davis said.

The Blue Raiders finished the overall season 31-5.