Metro Schools divides district, assigns community superintendents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If your child is a Metro Schools student, you’re about to see some changes.

District leaders have split up the city into four areas, and each of those now has a community superintendent.

It’s a response to a call from parents for more community engagement. Each leader will be able to tailor school services and activities to better suit the needs of students

“Each of our communities has different issues. Now that we’ve organized ourselves in a community format, we’ll be a lot better to target those issues to make changes, or to kind of accelerate programs in those particular areas,” said Chief of Schools Sito Narcisse.

Parents and teachers worked together to choose their community superintendent. Click here to read more.