McMinnville teacher accused of buying drugs at elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher in Warren County is accused of buying drugs at the elementary school where he teaches.

Jason Moore, a fifth teacher at Hickory Creek Elementary in McMinnville, allegedly bought Percocet while on campus.

The Director of Schools, Bobby Cox, confirmed the incident happened on April 20.

Moore, 45, is charged with manufacturing, delivering, or selling a controlled substance. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Director Cox told News 2 two other teachers have also been suspended without pay. Their connection to Moore has not been released.